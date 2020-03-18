MORRISTOWN — Silas “Porter” Carroll, age 77, of Morristown, formerly of Sneedville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
He was a member of Swan Creek Primitive Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Silas Carroll; sister, Diane Gann; and brothers, Barry Carroll and Larry Carroll.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Carroll; son, Danny (Heather) Carroll; grandchildren, Hollie Varney and Todd Carroll;
great-grandchildren, Hailea Elliott, Haiden Elliott, Connor McClure, Ezabella Carroll, Caiden Carroll and Addison Carroll; brothers, Jim (Barbara) Carroll and Mark Carroll.
Left behind are a host of friends and family to mourn this great man.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 20, at Swan Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Seals, Rev. Terry Sizemore, Rev. Carter Hager and Rev. Jim Emery, officiating.
Special music will be provided by Clarence Dodson, Danita Dodson and Melissha Dodson Seals.
Interment will follow in Swan Creek Church Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Doyle O’Dell, Larry Coleman, Jack Ferrell, Johnny Bunch, Phil Harrison, Thomas Harrison, Connor McClure, Haiden Elliott and Todd Carroll.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Harmon Willis, Bernice Sybert, Jason Horton, Greg Malott, J.R. South and Jeremiah South.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, March 19, at McNeil Funeral Home, Sneedville.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.