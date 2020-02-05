Chamber hosts ribbon cutting at Array of Hope Ramos Ministries

Rogersville’s Array of Hope Ramos Ministries celebrated joining the Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 22.
Array of Hope is an outreach ministry and a consignment/resale program.
Some of the services provided include:
Fresh Start: A program dedicated to providing faith-based support and recovery initiatives for drug and alcohol addictions.
Fostering Wellness: A referral program offering support and assistance focusing on birth parents who are struggling with resources. Upon referral, the program assists with budgeting classes and help acquiring ID’s and birth certificates all while providing encouragement.
His Followers: A daily discipleship program designed to strengthen and encourage relationships with God through Jesus Christ as well as establish relationships with other believers.
Quarterly Clothing Program: This program clothes those in need. Good quality clothing donations are always needed and appreciated.
According to their flyer, their mission is to, “be a multidimensional ministry, winning souls for Christ through teaching, serving and example. Discipling those who have given their lives to Christ but have lost their way, purpose or identity in Christ. We do not represent one church, rather we are blessed to be supported and surrounded by many volunteers from various area churches.”
Any donations or volunteer efforts to the organization are always needed and appreciated.
Their Rogersville office is located at 4120 Highway 66 North. They can also be reached by phone at (423)-293-1050 or by email at YourTurn2Shine@yahoo.com.
