All treats, no tricks

ROGERSVILLE – Rain and trick or treating aren’t a good combination on Halloween but the nasty weather couldn’t stop hundreds of little ones and their parents from turning out last Thursday evening for Rogersville’s annual Trunk or Treat which was held this year – because of the inclement weather – inside of the warm and dry Occasions on the Square. For dozens more photos, see inside the mid-week edition of The Review.
Latest News
- Barry recalls 'rebellious' teammates in the recent past, but says Huskers have made progress
- Director Mike Flanagan says a Doctor Sleep sequel is in the ideas stage
- Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis to join The Batman
- Kim Kardashian West rented her family's childhood home for Kris Jenner's birthday
- Khloe Kardashian doesn't need a man because she has her True love
- Britney Spears' self esteem issues
- Ron Perlman files for divorce
- Consumers have until Dec. 15 to make changes or add coverage for 2020
Most Popular
Articles
- Rogersville man charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of rape of child
- Firefighters participate in 64-hour Basic Firefighting Class
- Earl Carson Lawson, Jr., age 65, Rogersville
- Sheriff's Reports
- Tennessee takes step to increase access to child care
- BULLS GAP: Four charged in burglary of historic Gilley's Hotel
- Lester "Mokey" Norton, age 68, Surgoinsville
- Derrick's 4 TDs leads Volunteer over Unicoi, 40-28
- Mission of Hope returns to Sneedville
- Baugh frustrated as Cherokee falls at Tennessee High, 49-7
Images
Videos
Follow Us on Facebook
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest e-Edition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.