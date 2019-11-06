All treats, no tricks
Photos by Sheldon Livesay

ROGERSVILLE – Rain and trick or treating aren’t a good combination on Halloween but the nasty weather couldn’t stop hundreds of little ones and their parents from turning out last Thursday evening for Rogersville’s annual Trunk or Treat which was held this year – because of the inclement weather – inside of the warm and dry Occasions on the Square. For dozens more photos, see inside the mid-week edition of The Review.

