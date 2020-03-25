CHURCH HILL — A woman who reportedly was involved in an auto accident, fled the scene and was found hiding in a wooded area, was charged with a variety of offenses.
Hawkins Co. Deputy Billy Begley said in a report that about 12:05 p.m. on March 17, 2020, he was dispatched to a location on Ensor Road, in Church Hill, to respond to a motor vehicle accident.
On arrival, Begley said, he found a 2002 Honda Accord down an embankment with no one around the vehicle.
Begley said he went out Smith Chapel Road and located a woman later identified as Maggie Mae Garbart, 33, of Kingsport, who was the driver of the car.
A search of the woman turned up three syringes, a bag of white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine (3.7 grams), and $558 in cash,
A check of Garbart’s driver license through the NCIC (National Crime Information Computer) network showed that the license had been revoked for failure to pay fines.
Garbart was charged with:
• Driving on revoked license;
• Leaving the scene of an accident;
• Failure to report an accident;
• Failure to exercise due care; and,
• Possession / manufacture / delivery / sale of methamphetamine.
She was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where a March 18 arraignment date was set in Sessions Court.
CHURCH HILL — A woman who reportedly was involved in an auto accident, fled the scene and was found hiding in a wooded area, was charged with a variety of offenses, including possession of methamphetamine.
Hawkins Co. Deputy Billy Begley said in a report that about 12:05 p.m. on March 17, 2020, he was dispatched to a location on Ensor Road, in Church Hill, to respond to a motor vehicle accident.
On arrival, Begley said, he found a 2002 Honda Accord down an embankment with no one around the vehicle.
Begley said he went out Smith Chapel Road and located a woman later identified as Maggie Mae Garbart, 33, of Kingsport, who was the driver of the car.
A search of the woman turned up three syringes, a bag of white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine (3.7 grams), and $558 in cash,
A check of Garbart’s driver license through the NCIC (National Crime Information Computer) network showed that the license had been revoked for failure to pay fines.
Garbart was charged with:
• Driving on revoked license;
• Leaving the scene of an accident;
• Failure to report an accident;
• Failure to exercise due care; and,
• Possession / manufacture / delivery / sale of methamphetamine.
She was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where a March 18 arraignment date was set in Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.