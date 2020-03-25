CHURCH HILL — A woman who reportedly was involved in an auto accident, fled the scene and was found hiding in a wooded area, was charged with a variety of offenses, including possession of methamphetamine.

Hawkins Co. Deputy Billy Begley said in a report that about 12:05 p.m. on March 17, 2020, he was dispatched to a location on Ensor Road, in Church Hill, to respond to a motor vehicle accident.

On arrival, Begley said, he found a 2002 Honda Accord down an embankment with no one around the vehicle.

Begley said he went out Smith Chapel Road and located a woman later identified as Maggie Mae Garbart, 33, of Kingsport, who was the driver of the car.

A search of the woman turned up three syringes, a bag of white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine (3.7 grams), and $558 in cash,

A check of Garbart’s driver license through the NCIC (National Crime Information Computer) network showed that the license had been revoked for failure to pay fines.

Garbart was charged with:

• Driving on revoked license;

• Leaving the scene of an accident;

• Failure to report an accident;

• Failure to exercise due care; and,

• Possession / manufacture / delivery / sale of methamphetamine.

She was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where a March 18 arraignment date was set in Sessions Court.