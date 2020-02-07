BULLS GAP—At approximately 4:52 AM on Feb. 6, Emergency Crews were notified of a single motor vehicle crash in the area of Highway 113 near Bulls Gap Saint Clair Road in Hawkins County. While en route to the scene, Emergency Crews were advised the vehicle was in flood water with one patient in the vehicle.
Upon arrival on scene, emergency crews located a vehicle with a patient inside that was approximately 10 feet off the roadway in a ditch that was flooded.
Emergency Crews entered the approximately 2 to 3 feet deep flood water to gain access to the patient. Once Emergency Crews were able to free the patient from the vehicle, the individual was transported to an area hospital by Hawkins County EMS.
Agencies that responded to the incident included: Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMS, Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department, Persia Volunteer Fire Department, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, and TDOT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.