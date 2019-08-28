ROGERSVILLE — Cadet Commander Travis Baxley, a senior at Cherokee High School, was selected as a member of the JROTC Appalachian Regional All-Star Leadership Team during the Johnson City Cardinals JROTC Night on August 22, 2019.
The All-Star selection of cadets emulates that of an all-conference athlete. Cadets around the region were recognized for their Demonstrated Leadership, Commitment to Excellence, and Academic Performance within their perspective JROTC units.
Cadet Baxley took the helm as Cherokee’s Cadet Commanding Officer in May 2019. Before his command position, Baxley served as the Platoon Officer and Armed Exhibition Drill Team Commander. This summer Cadet Baxley was selected to serve as a cadet cadre instructor at the 2019 NJROTC Area Nine Leadership academy held in Smyrna, Tennessee. In all, 209 cadets from 22 High School NJROTC’s attended Leadership Academy, and cadet Baxley’s leadership was instrumental in their training and leadership development.
In the community, cadet Baxley was selected from many highly qualified students to carry the “Cherokee Flag” and represent his school with pride as Hawkins County Schools kicked off an exciting new school year. Baxley has personally completed 167 hours of community service through NJROTC. He stands ready and willing to help in the community and has played a vital role in Cherokee NJROTC’s accumulation of 6,972 hours of people oriented, environmentally oriented, and school support activities in the 2018-2019 school year.
The established goals of Cherokee’s NJROTC program lend themselves to character development. Cherokee NJROTC puts a strong emphasis on group leadership and the development of individual leadership potential through a wide range of opportunities and positions within the unit. Through the CHS NJROTC program cadets like Travis Baxley emerge as leaders and learn the value of patriotism, love of country, respect for the flag, and pride in the American way of life. Additionally, members of the CHS NJROTC program choose to dedicate themselves to the Core Values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment. These core values shape the foundation of trust and leadership upon which the NJROTC program is based.
• Honor — I am accountable for my professional and personal behavior. I will be mindful of the privilege I have to serve my fellow Americans.
• Courage — Courage is the value that gives me the moral and mental strength to do what is right, with confidence and resolution, even in the face of temptation or adversity.
• Commitment — the day-to-day duty of every man and woman in the NJROTC program is to join together as a team to improve the quality of their unit, their fellow cadets and classmates, and themselves.
Title 10 of the U.S. Code declares that "the purpose of Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps is to instill in students in United States secondary educational institutions the value of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment." Cadet Travis Baxley embodies the character traits and has proven himself an invaluable part of Cherokee’s Distinguished NJROTC program. Cadet Baxley plans on serving his country through enlistment in United States Navy after graduating in May.
