KYLES FORD — An afternoon and evening of good, old fashioned family fun begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Panther Creek — Kyles Ford Volunteer Fire Department.
A Carnival, hosted by the Hancock Co. Fire Pup Program, is planned from 3 until 6 p.m.
Ticket packages for games range from 10 games for $3 to unlimited games for $10.
Persons who pre-order tickets (call Stephanie at 423-300-7365, or visit their Facebook page) will be entered into a drawing for $100.
Beginning at 6 p.m., visitors can enjoy Beans & Bluegrass.
A delicious meal featuring soup beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, cole slaw, a dessert and drink will cost only $6.
Music will be provided by The Pickup Band, The Hurds, and more.
The department is located at 6594 Kyles Ford Highway.
