KINGSPORT — On the afternoon of October 29, 2019, 11 storage units, located at 24 Hour Self Storage, 2020 North John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport, were burglarized.
The suspects cut the locking mechanisms on each unit and stole several thousand dollars’ worth of the various renters’ personal property.
Further investigation revealed that the suspects cut a hole in the chain link fencing surrounding the property and also cut a chain on a gate to gain access to the storage units. Reports have already been filed related to at least four of these storage units; however, additional reports are expected to trickle in as the remaining renters are notified and their storage unit contents are inventoried.
Two white male adult suspects, as well as their vehicle — a gold Toyota 4-door sedan with a sunroof — were captured by surveillance cameras during the commission of this crime.
Anyone who recognizes any of them, or who may have any additional information to help solve this case, is asked to contact detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
