ROGERSVILLE — Failure to obey warning signs that a section of Hawkins County roadway was closed and under construction proved to be a wrong move for a Rogersville man.
On Nov. 25, 2019, Tenn. Highway Patrol officer Dylan Reid was patrolling inside the construction site on SR66 on the lookout for vehicles that were driving through the zone unlawfully while it was still closed to through-traffic as a result of the massive mountain slide earlier this year.
About 4:49 p.m., Trooper Reid initiated a traffic stop on a Honda Accord, driven by Joseph Blair, and occupied by a passenger, Rusty Savage.
A driver history and status check were conducted on both men through the NCIC system, which came back with an active warrant on Savage, out of Hawkins County, for violation of probation.
Trooper Reid said in his report that he then asked Blair if the tag on the Honda belonged on that vehicle, to which Blair responded that it did not, that it belonged to a Pontiac.
Blair’s seatbelt was buckled behind him when he stepped out of the vehicle, Trooper Reid said.
The driver gave consent for a search of the car, which turned up a metal container with a baggy containing a crystal-like substance, a digital scale, a cut straw, and a glass pipe with residue inside.
About that time, Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy DesOrmeaux arrived at the location and the officers were arranging transportation for Savage and Blair to the Hawkins Co. Jail when Blair took off running on foot down the side of the mountain on SR 66 toward New Life Road.
Deputy DesOrmeaux gave chase and apprehended Blair at the bottom of the mountain, Trooper Reid said.
Because Blair was complaining of back pains, he was transported by Hawkins Co. EMS ambulance to the emergency room of Ballad Health’s Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital for evaluation. He was later released from the ER and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was booked on the following charges:
• Driving on revoked license (DUI);
• Driving while in possession of methamphetamine;
• Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Possession of methamphetamine;
• Evading arrest (by foot);
• Resisting arrest;
• Failure to obey traffic control device;
• Financial responsibility violation;
• Seatbelt violation; and
• Altered tag.
At the time of his arrest, Blair was reportedly out of jail on a $50,000 bond from a pending Hawkins County charge of possession of methamphetamine for resale that dates to January of this year.
Blair is being held in lieu of bond and is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Jan. 15.
Savage was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
