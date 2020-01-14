ROGERSVILLE — Evangelist D.R. Harrison will be holding a revival rally at Henard’s Chapel Baptist Church at 7 p.m., Friday, January 17.
In what are being termed Awakening Revival Rallies, Harrison, who was the evangelist under the big blue and white tent below Rogersville, has recovered from a heat stroke he suffered on Sept. 9, 2019, and is holding revival services again.
David Harrison, the evangelist’s dad, took over during that tenth week of the tent revival and finally closed it out after seeing 500 people come to Christ at the end of the 14th week.
The tent meetings billed as the East Tennessee Awakening is not to be mistaken with the Tennessee Awakening Prayer Movement as being an entirely different effort initiated by Nashville-area churches.
The ministry feels holding these one night “Revival Rallies” keeps people who have attended the tent revival services “on fire”, encouraged, and motivated until Harrison is directed where God would lead the tent to go up next.
Henard’s Chapel is located 145 Henard’s Chapel Road, Rogersville.
