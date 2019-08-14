ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins Co. Transportation Supervisor, Rolando Benavides has recently introduced some creative incentives to ensure that the county has enough bus drivers to meet its needs. He is also making sure that current bus drivers are both safe and well compensated.
Beginning in the 2018-2019 school year, bus drivers, who are paid by the day, received a $5.00 per day raise. This school year, the daily pay for bus drivers was again raised by $2.50, bringing the entry level pay for a new bus driver to $67.50 per day. Yet another $2.50 raise will be given for the 2020-2021 school year, bringing the entry level pay to $70.00 per day. Drivers will also receive a $50.00 Driver Safety Bonus for each semester of safe driving.
In regard to the effectiveness of these incentives, Benavides told the Review, “We have had some drivers coming from other districts with questions and have even had some transfers. We are in better shape starting this year than we were at the start of the last school year.”
At the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year, Benavides was faced with a shortage of eight bus drivers. Though he is still two drivers short this year, all routes have been covered by drivers sharing routes.
It is important to Benavides to not only ensure that there enough bus drivers to meet the schools’ needs, but also that the drivers feel respected and fairly paid.
“I do believe the drivers see our want to make that position better and are willing to work with us because they see us working for them,” Benavides said.
Looking to the future, Benavides also recently hired a new intern to work in the bus shop as a mechanic and a substitute bus driver.
“This will give us an opportunity to get a person involved in the aspects of the training and requirements a bus driver would need to have, from both a driving and mechanical aspect,” he said. “It would give the intern an insight into the school system as a whole and the ability to help them plan for the future here.”
This year, buses in Hawkins Co. will also offer a new opportunity to elementary school students on the northeast end of the county.
Benavides explained that county bus drivers will now transport students who do not have access to after school care at the Rogersville Boys and Girls Club to the YMCA after school program at Church Hill Elementary School. Students from Surgoinsville, Carters Valley, McPheeter’s Bend and Mount Carmel elementary schools will have access to this program.
And Benavides does not plan to stop there, as he told the Review, “We will continue to bring any benefits that we can to the table and see what can be implemented and what gains we are able to pursue.”
