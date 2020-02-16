SNEEDVILLE — At the urging of the Tennessee School Boards Association, the Hancock Co. Board of Education agreed at its Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 meeting, to work toward finding an attorney of record for the school system.
In an email to BOE Chairman Jack Mullins, TSBA’s Director of Policy and Staff Attorney Jennifer White had earlier recommended that the board’s attorney be involved in putting together a contract for the county’s new Director of Schools, whomever he or she may be, and that that is often a step that “boards want to have started before offering the position”.
However, the problem is, Mullins said, at this point, and for some time, the board has had no legal representation.
Mullins said that he had spoken with local attorney Bill Rhea but that Rhea had declined due to the fact that he represents the County Commission.
He recommended strongly that the BOE begin the process of identifying attorneys who may be interested in handling the system’s legal needs.
Steve Williams, a Knoxville attorney who has family roots in Hancock County that extend back 225 years, was present at the meeting and expressed an interest in being considered for the position.
“Other than reviewing contracts and answering certain questions of law that might come up on occasion, I don’t think you’d be looking at an overwhelming amount of money,” he said. “I came up because I am interested in your schools. My daddy was Superintendent of Schools here.”
Drew Williams was Superintendent of Education in Hancock County in the 1950s, he said. The family moved to Knoxville in 1957 when the elder Williams lost his bid for re-election.
“We retained the farm at Vardy that has been in my family since 1795,” Williams said. “I call this home even though I’m not here all the time.”
Himself a former teacher and football coach in the Knoxville area, Williams said he later went to law school, obtained his degree, and worked for a time in a firm with former U.S. Sen. Howard Baker. He now has his own firm and has experience in working on school-related matters with other systems, he added.
“I am very interested in the position and I will get you a resume,” he said.
Williams said that any attorney would probably want a “retainer” fee, but that typically the BOE would be credited with an hourly rate for time actually used.
Members took no action Thursday evening, but Chairman Mullins indicated the matter would be discussed at a future work session and determine how the BOE wants to proceed, how to seek applicants, and what can be budgeted for such legal services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.