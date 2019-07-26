SNEEDVILLE — Cancer is no respecter of persons, races, genders, or ages, and when it comes to battling the disease, patients are often faced with thousands of dollars in expenses that insurance doesn’t cover, not to mention the day-to-day household living expenses that come due even if a patient is off work for an extended period of time.
That is where HOPE for Hancock County comes in.
“HOPE for Hancock gives out gas cards, pays electric bills, helps with expenses, and more for Hancock County’s cancer patients,” a spokesperson said. “Please come out and support this great cause!”
The HOPE for Hancock Cancer Fund will have its annual ‘Walk for HOPE’ on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at Sneedville City Park.
Survivor registration is at 6 p.m.
Persons can honor their loved ones — living or deceased — with a luminaria for just $5 each.
There will be lots of good food for sale ... hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ, and curly fries, just to name a few! And plenty of live music and, of course, the much anticipated cake walk.
Vendors are welcome to set up free of charge, all that is asked is that no food, drinks or yard sale items be sold.
Businesses may purchase a track sign from First Century Bank, Civis Bank, or any HOPE committee member. The $100 donation allows you to advertise your business with signs placed around the walking track.
Those who work with HOPE say the charity is operated strictly by non-paid volunteers and donations, and any amount is always appreciated.
For more information contact Kathy Alder at 423-300-0932.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.