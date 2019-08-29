CHURCH HILL — A mother and her son were killed and another man was injured in a crash that occured Tuesday afternoon on US 11W.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the accident, which happened at 12:56 p.m., on Aug. 27, 2019, occured when a 2005 Dodge SRX, driven by June Bruner, 85, of Mount Carmel, reportedly pulled onto US 11W from Richmond Street, attempting to cross the southbound lane, directly into the path of an oncoming pickup.
According to THP, the truck struck the driver’s side door of the Bruner vehicle.
Clair Bruner, 62, also of Mount Carmel, was a passenger.
Both mother and son were fatally injured, THP said.
Both victims were wearing seatbelts.
Andrew Gilreath, 54, of Church Hill, the driver of the 2018 Dodge Ram, who was also wearing his seatbelt, received non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Medical Center by Hawkins Co. EMS ambulance.
A WINGS Air Rescue helicopter and other emergency first responder agencies were also on scene.
The use of drugs or alcohol were not suspected of any of those involved and no charges were filed, THP said.
