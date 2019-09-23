ROGERSVILLE — Members of the Class of 1969, Rogersville High School, will meet Sat., Oct. 1, 2019 for their 50th year reunion.
The reunion event will be held at Occasions on the Square — from 5 until 10 p.m. — in conjunction with Rogersville's annual Heritage Days celebration.
All graduates and class members who began high school as a member of that class are invited, along with their spouses or a guest.
A buffet meal will be provided by Faith Baked Catering at a cost of $25 per person.
A "meet and greet" will be held on the lawn earlier that afternoon.
A spokesperson said that many class members have already been contacted, but some could not be located.
"If you have information or know the whereabouts of classmates that have not been contacted, please spread the news," a spokesperson said.
For a list of classmates who cannot be located, contact Bill Lyons at 423-754-0830 or Pam Price Elkins at 423-272-9182.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.