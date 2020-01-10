“Islamist militants are targeting Christians in Burkina Faso” (WP-8/21/19), and “14 Worshippers Massacred at Burkina Faso Church Service as Islamic Persecution of Christians Accelerates” (CBN-12/2/19) are some of the headlines American broadcasters have ignored. Christians have been hunted down and killed last year in that tiny African country.
Jeff Riddering is extending the Sheltering Wings ministry of his martyred brother in Burkina Faso. He’s training pastors and building churches, despite the threat of death. I asked Jeff if there was a plan of action if the radical Muslims appeared, and he said no. When I inquired why not, he replied, “there isn’t anything they can do, and the Christians living there are not afraid of death.”
Jeff’s brother, Michael, knew the danger of working in that location; yet, he didn’t fear. He wholeheartedly believed and preached the apostle Paul’s declaration, “to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21). Those converted African villagers also look forward to life with Jesus when their time on earth is over. Their Christian beliefs give them inner peace to live without fear.
My mind kept mulling over Jeff’s words about those Christians not being afraid to die. Introspection helped me recognize that I’m not afraid of death and what comes afterwards, but I fear the possibility of suffering beforehand. And as much as I dislike this world, I want to stay in it long enough to be instrumental to and witness certain people’s professions of faith in Jesus Christ.
I don’t intend to put myself in harm’s way, but isn’t that what Jesus’ disciples did when they spread the gospel? Since the beginning of time, Satan has opposed God and His children on earth. Our spiritual warfare started with Satan lying to Eve, and it’s going to continue in its many forms until Jesus comes again. Jesus warned His followers about the world’s hate and persecution, but He also said He’d be with us and reward our perseverance.
One’s personal religious belief influences his/her attitude towards death. Radical Islamists believe Allah will reward them in heaven if they murder “infidels.” Christianity teaches that salvation cannot be earned and only those who accept Jesus as Lord and Savior is gifted with eternal life. Quite a contrast of religious beliefs, but both contribute to one’s lack of fear. What do you believe?
The Bible reveals that our earthly response to Jesus determines where our spirit goes after death. Scripture reveals more about hell than heaven, and maybe it’s because the Lord gives us a taste of His amazing love, goodness, and power as we serve Him on earth. Once we get a taste of that, we want more. The more we know and experience Jesus, the more we love Him and want to please Him.
The older I get, the more I look forward to heaven. I’m getting tired of all the evil and violence on this earth. Sin has certainly ruined God’s perfect creation. After many disappointments in life and distress over this current civilization, I realize heaven is my real home and earth is just my temporary residence. “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him - but God has revealed it to us by his Spirit” (1 Corinthians 2:9-10).
Non-believers may think Christians are crazy for believing the Bible, but those who have made Jesus their Lord have experienced the Bible’s truth and power. “For the word of God is living and active” (Hebrews 4:12). True Christians have never regretted their commitment. Personal experiences with the Holy Spirit and God’s miracles trump any naysayer’s ideas. Unbelievers may not fear God now, but they ultimately will.
After asking the Lord why He isn’t preventing all the massacres of Christians, a thought entered my mind -- these murdered Christians are much happier now in heaven than they were on earth.
If someone asks if you are a Christian, with finger on the trigger, what will your answer be? Are you afraid of death?
