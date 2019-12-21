Dec. 25
CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE: with Rev. Billy Ray Carmack, at Westview Missionary Baptist Church, 151 Marion St., Rogersville. Doors will open at 10:00 a.m., and service will start at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome, come and sing songs of Praise and Worship Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. After all, whose birthday is it anyway?
Dec. 27
REVIVAL: Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, 475 Austin Mill Rd., Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. nightly. Barnett Vaughn, Michael Chandler, and Russell Davidson will be bringing the message. Everyone welcome. Pastor, Dewey Lawson.
Dec. 29
SINGING: with The David Myers Family, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 211 Mt. Zion Rd., Rogersville (St. Clair community), beginning at 11:00 a.m. Everyone is invited. Dannie Bell, Pastor.
Jan. 14
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Jan. 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Jan. 28
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 18
Feb. 25
March 17
