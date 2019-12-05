SNEEDVILLE — Ho, ho, ho! What do all of the good little boys and girls in Hancock County want for Christmas?
Find out next week in the Eagle’s special “LETTERS TO SANTA” edition!
We tried very hard to print each child’s letter as they wrote it and did not correct for spelling or grammatical boo-boos for to do so would destroy the child-like innocence that is embodied in each heartfelt message to St. Nick.
Watch for it in the Dec. 13 issue of the Eagle, available in vending boxes in Sneedville and Kyles Ford.
