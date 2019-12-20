GREENBACK — The Hancock County Indians traveled to Loudon County on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, and came away with a 60-44 win over the Cherokees.
Joe Ferguson lead the way for the Indians with 22 points. Hunter Hatfield added 18 and Chandler Ferguson had 10 points.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Cherokees won 50-29. The Lady Indians out-rebounded the Cherokees but poor shooting and 20 turnovers doomed their efforts. Cassie Seal was the top scorer for the Lady Indians with 15 points.
In the boys JV game, The Indians won 64-41. Parker Lamb had 17 points for Hancock County and Brady Johnson added 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.