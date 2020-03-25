ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Election Commisson has changed the time for the board’s regular monthly meetings to 10 a.m., on the second Monday of every month.
The Commission meets in the Election Office Conference room on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex.
The office is accessible by elevator but if any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to be present at the meeting, contact Administator of Elections Crystal Rogers at 423-272-8061, or by e-mail at hawkins.commission@tn.gov. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting in order for the entity to provide such needed aid or service.
