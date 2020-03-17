KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, “endangered”, senior citizen.
On Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at approximately 5:30 a.m., Fred L. Arnette was reported missing. He appeared to have walked away during the night from a senior assisted living facility in the 2400 block of East Stone Drive in Kingsport, KPD said. Although he left at approximately 12:40 a.m., his absence was not reported until the following morning when it was discovered.
Arnette suffers from dementia and other significant health problems. As such, he has been entered into the NCIC database as Missing and Endangered.
Arnette is a 70-year old white male who stands 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 130 pounds. He has wavy brown hair and a scruffy gray beard. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue lightweight jacket, a long-sleeve blue plaid shirt, and blue jeans.
Anyone who sees him or knows his current whereabouts is asked to make every possible effort to keep him in sight and immediately call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.