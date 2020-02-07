SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock County Indians used a balanced scoring attack and some physical defense to earn a 53-36 win over the Greenback Cherokees Friday night, Jan. 17, 2020.
The Indians hit three three-pointers early in the first quarter to jump into the lead and held the lead for the rest of the game.
The score was 19-10 after the first quarter. The second quarter was marred by a double technical, but the Indians held a 28-18 lead at the half. Greenback closed the gap in the third quarter to 36-30, but the Indians made some big plays and clutch shots to close out the game.
Hunter Hatfield had 14 points for the Indians. Chandler Ferguson and Tyler Harrison each added 10. Joe Ferguson had nine points and Devon Blevins added seven for Hancock County.
In JV action, it was Hancock County 55, Greenback 31.
