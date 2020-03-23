ROGERSVILLE — Due to escalating concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rogersville/Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce and First Community Bank have made the decision to cancel the Chamber’s General Membership Breakfast which was scheduled for Thursday, March 26.
“Safety is of the utmost importance, and with the way things are so rapidly developing, we feel limiting potential exposure is the safest course of action,” Executive Director Nancy Barker said. “I sincerely hope everyone stays safe and healthy through these trying times we are facing as a community and world. Hopefully we can reschedule the event in the near future.”
