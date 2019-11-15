CHURCH HILL ¯ “Our teachers and students have worked very hard, and that hard work has paid off,” said CHES student Brooklynn McConnell to the gathered crowd as the Reward School Celebration began.
Each CHES student and staff member had gathered in the gym last Friday morning to celebrate their school’s status as a Tennessee Reward School. Several local officials were also in attendance, such as Director of Schools Matt Hixson; Board of Education member Bob Larkins and Chair Chris Christian; and County Commissioners Larry Clonce, Mike Herrell and Keith Gibson.
CHES students love their schoolSeveral other students shared the reasons they love Church Hill Elementary.
“I think my school is the best because our teachers are so nice and really want to help us all learn,” said Jaxson Wells.
“I think Church Hill Elementary is the best because we have wonderful staff, teachers, students and principals,” said Aimee Carter.
“The reason I think my school is awesome is because of the amazing teachers in this school,” said Diedre Roller. “They make it a great learning environment.”
“I would like to thank all of our teachers and assistants for making school so much fun,” said Jack Flanary. “Our custodians make our school look amazing. The office staff makes sure our school runs smoothly. Our cafeteria ladies make us delicious food. Our nurse is always there for us when we’re sick, and a special thanks to our principals for treating everyone like family.”
CHES hears from an alumnusBOE Chair Chris Christian explained to the gathered crowd that the school’s achievement was especially exciting to him, as he attended CHES as a boy.
“I remember my first day coming into this school,” he said. “I am very honored and privileged to be standing where I am standing today — to be able to come back to a school that is very dear to me.”
He then went around the room and allowed students to guess how many schools out of the more than 1,700 in the state achieve Reward School Status, to which one student guessed five, one student guessed seven and one student guessed 1,000. He explained that only 430 achieved that status for 2019.
He also challenged each student to read at least 30 minutes each day and “always strive to be better.”
“Your hard work, your perseverance and your learning provided me the opportunity to stand here to say ‘thank you,’” he said.
“It’s everybody working in concert”“I would like to acknowledge all of the hard work that goes into becoming a reward school,” Hixson added. “As you know, it’s more than just CHES Principal Hope Malone, it’s more than just the teachers, it’s more than just the parents and it’s more than just our support staff. It’s everybody working in concert together, and it’s more than just compliance, too. Principal
Malone can set up a plan, but if people aren’t committed and don’t buy into that plan, it’s not going to come about as long-term goals, long-term successes and long-term achievements. What you have here are those things.”
He explained that, just since assuming his duties in January, he has seen CHES school students and teachers work extremely hard.
“I’ve seen them work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the vision that Ms. Malone and the leadership team have put together comes to fruition,” he said. “I see that not only in their scores, but in their willingness to have those tough conversations and come alongside each other to ask, ‘what can we do to make sure those that are not getting this concept are able to perform?’ ‘What can we do to make sure students are continually challenged?’ That’s what sets apart a reward school from all others.”
CHES hears from a commissioner“On behalf of the County Commission, I want to congratulate the students, teachers and the principal of this school,” Commissioner Larry Clonce added. “I’m very proud of them.”
He, too, challenged each student to read a little each day and shared how reading impacted one American who would go on to do great things for the country.
“I want to tell you about a man who found a book that changed his life,” Clonce said. “He was a poor boy, and he almost starved to death. His mother died when he was nine years old, and his step-mother taught him to read and write.”
One day, the young boy encountered a wagon headed west. The driver was unloading some of the wagon’s contents, as it was too heavy to carry the remainder of the trip. So, the driver told the young boy that, if he helped unload a barrel from the wagon, the boy could have what was in it.
“Inside, he found about a dozen books — one was a biography of George Washington, and another was a book of law written by a lawyer named Blackstone,” Clonce explained to the students. “He read that book every day for years. Finally, he decided he was going to go to Springfield, Illinois to find a law firm where he could practice law.”
Clonce told the students that the man he was describing was none other than Abraham Lincoln.
“That law book changed his life forever, and I know there’s a book out there for each one of you,” he said. “I want to see Hawkins Co. Schools go from having just a few schools that win an award to being number one in the state of Tennessee.”
“We couldn’t do it without you”“I worked for the Tennessee Department of Education before I came here, I have been in our 17 districts in First Tennessee, and I brag on our central office staff everywhere I go,” Principal Hope Malone said in closing. “They are amazing, and they do so much for us every single day.
After thanking those in attendance, Malone had a special message for the school’s students and staff.
“To you, boys and girls, thank you for allowing me to be your principal and come and take care of you every single day,” Malone said. “We are here for you, to help you learn and to help you be the very best citizens and boys and girls that you can be. To my staff, I thank you so much every day for all that you do for us and for these boys and girls. You’re amazing, and I think we have the best school ever.”
