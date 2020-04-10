The following reports are on file at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office. All individuals should be presumed innocent of the charges unless they are found guilty in a court of law.
March 25, 2020
Michael Dewayne Teal, 33, of Sevierville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Michael Scott McNally, 49, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with display of registration, altered license plate, driving on revoked for DUI, driving unregistered vehicle, financial responsibility, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule VI, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Schedule V, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Angela Dale Mijanovich, 46, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving on revoked, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Nathan Scott Jones, 39, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with Casual Exchange (x2), Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Tabitha Danielle Sizemore, 35, of Bulls Gap, was arrested on warrant and charged with Casual Exchange (x2), Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
March 26
James Bryant Sykes, 49, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by an Intoxicated Person, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Cody Lee Compton, 29, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000 and vandalism, Cpl. Harry Torian reported.
Trevor Blaine Jones, 24, of Whitesburg, was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule VI with Intent to Sell, Possession of Schedule III, Possession of Schedule IV, Possession of Prohibited Weapon, driving an unregistered vehicle on roadway, speeding 60 in a 30 mph zone, felony evading by motor vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device x2, driving left of center, driving on revoked license, Possession of Methamphetamine, and violation of financial responsibility, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Trevor Blaine Jones, 24, of Whitesburg, was arrested and charged with Introduction in a Penal Institution, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Christian Cannon Efrid, 37, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
March 28
Brian Scott Linkous, 40, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving on revoked (3rd offense), resisting arrest and violation registration (unregistered vehicle), Det. Brian Boggs reported.
Crystal Michelle Knowles, 33, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (2nd offense), Dep. Raymond Owens reported.
March 29
Derek Shawn Gilliam, 22, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Joshua Junior Arnold, 30, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, Dep. Adam Bledsoe reported.
Nicholas Shane Hoard, 22, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
