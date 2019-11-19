KINGSPORT — Kingsport Police Detectives are investigating several instances where fraudulent purchases have been made at various local business using what appears to be cloned copies of actual debit cards.
In each instance, the original debit card was still in the victim’s possession at the time the fraudulent transaction was completed.
Two white male adult suspects were captured on surveillance video during the completion of one of these transactions. A photo, taken from this footage, is included with this release, while a short clip of the actual video has also been made available for viewing on the K.P.D. YouTube channel by accessing the link at https://youtu.be/vZ6lK5h7HlQ.
In one instance, these suspects were seen leaving the scene in what appeared to be a black, newer model, Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle. Anyone who recognizes either of them is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.
