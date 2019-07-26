SNEEDVILLE — Dozens of bikers turned out Saturday, July 20, 2019, for the Joshua Mabe Memorial Scholarship Ride in Sneedville.
Led by members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, bikers enjoyed a beautiful summer day ending at a local church where a meal was available.
The annual motorcycle event is held in memory of the late Tennessee State Trooper, a Sneedville native, who was killed in a farming accident in 2015.
Money raised from the event is used to fund scholarships for deserving seniors at Hancock Co. High School. Freewill donations are accepted throughout the year at Civis Bank through the Joshua Mabe Scholarship Fund.
The event is hosted each year by Overhome Riders.
