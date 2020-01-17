SNEEDVILLE — The Cosby Lady Eagles jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back, beating the Lady Indians 49-10, Friday night, Jan. 10, 2020, in Sneedville.
The Lady Indians did not score until Lexi Linden made a free throw with 1:34 left in the first quarter. The Lady Eagles led 12-1 after the first quarter.
Cosby held Hancock scoreless in the second quarter to lead 30-1 at halftime.
Linden had 4 points for the Lady Indians and Tara Trent, Cassie Seal had two point each.
