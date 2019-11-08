SNEEDVILLE — While there are no organized public events to honor Hancock County’s military heroes on Veterans Day, thanks to the effort of a local woman and other volunteers, a permanent memorial inside the local Courthouse will forever stand as a testament to their valor, service and sacrifice.
The Hancock Co. Veterans Wall of Honor, the brainchild of founder Diane Johnson, will soon celebrate its 10th anniversary, and to recognize that milestone, an open house is planned at the Courthouse on the afternoon of the upcoming Christmas Parade (Dec. 7) so that people can come in and spend time browsing the more than 600 photos of the county’s military heroes.
Johnson recently visited with the Eagle and told this newspaper how her dream began to take shape in May of 2010.
“I wanted to create a Veterans display in the storefront window at The Shepherd’s Center,” she said.
Initially, her thought was to honor two Vietnam veterans, her brother, Talmadge “Weasel” Gibson, and the late James Ramsey, the father of her daughters, Jackie Royston and Jennifer Reed, and others who wanted to display photos of their own veteran family members.
Word quickly spread throughout the county and soon photographs of soldiers, both living and deceased, began to pour in, in such numbers that the display – which was originally to be on display from Memorial Day until the Fourth of July – quickly outgrew the storefront window.
“I was drawn in by the eyes of each individual that seemed to tell a story of the places they had been, the sacrifices they had made and the sufferings they had endured for all of our freedom,” she said of the photographs, that range from soldiers of the Civil War / War Between the States, to veterans of the current War on Terror in the Middle East.
Veterans of the Spanish-American War, World Wars One and Two, Korea, Vietnam, Operation Desert Storm, and peacetime soldiers of the National Guard and Reserves are all represented, as are all branches of the U.S. Military, some of them veterans of more than one armed conflict, as well as some who served during the tense years of the 1960s “Cold War” with the Soviet Union.
A permanent home neededIt was after looking through the dozens of photos that Diane realized that more had to be done; that a permanent place had to be found to create a memorial that would stand the test of time. She and the staff at The Shepherd’s Corner began to share ideas and think of a permanent home for the exhibit.
After approaching her brothers, Talmadge and Ike Gibson and the Hancock Co. American Legion Post, it was agreed that a wall inside the Courthouse might be the most appropriate place.
There, she said, the display would be seen by visitors in a safe, secure environment, and preserved for current and future generations to enjoy.
“I wanted people to be able to see these people and realize what they gave up for us,” she said, walking through the first floor of the Courthouse and pointing out to the Eagle the walls that are literally covered with custom-built display cases that now contain 657 photographs, along with a number of war-related artifacts.
Those artifacts range from an authentic Civil War “minie ball” found on a southern battlefield, to a framed U.S. flag that hangs above the office door of Trustee Chuck Johnson which was taken off a communist Viet Cong guerrilla during Operation Attleboro in 1966 by Staff Sgt. Pete Malone of the 1st Infantry Division.
Once approved by the County Mayor and members of the Hancock Co. Commission, the “dream” for a permanent memorial began to take shape as a “reality”.
A “Wall of Honor” committee was assembled, and work began to copy and print the hundreds of photos into standard four-by-six-inch size prints.
Cash donations also began to come in, and a number of fundraisers were held to pay for constructing the specially-designed, locked, cabinets where the photos are now displayed.
The Commission donated to the cause, as did Modern Woodmen of America, former State Rep. Mike Harrison, Congressman Phil Roe, County Mayor Thomas Harrison, the Hancock Co. Elementary Chimes Choir, dozens of family members of local Veterans, citizens of the county, and many, many others.
“It cost a good bit of money to have those pictures copied and printed, but we did it,” she said. In addition to the cost of copying, frames to display and protect the pictures also had to be purchased.
“My brother, ‘Weasel’ (Talmadge), and his wife, Barb, really helped me a lot with getting the photos and artifacts organized and ready for display,” she said.
Talmadge Gibson passed away in March, 2019, due to complications from exposure in Vietnam to Agent Orange, but not before seeing his sister’s dream become a reality.
Multiple generations represented“The names of families represented on these walls really show the lineage of the generations of family members who were dedicated to the service of our country,” Diane added.
Several families with significant military lineages include Collins, Greene, Johnson, Livesay, Trent, and Seal.
“The Greene family has members represented in the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam,” she said.
Two men who are thought to be the oldest living WWII veterans in Hancock County, Dr. T.H. Pierce (age 92) and Lyde Ramsey (age 97) are also honored.
A dedication service for the Veterans Memorial Wall was held on Jan. 29, 2011 to, as a plaque that hangs on a Courthouse wall reads, “not only to thank Diane and all the people of Hancock County who made this display possible, but also to support the words that Diane made in dedication to the display:
“As long as this Courthouse stands, you will not be forgotten”.
The open house on Sat., Dec. 7 during the Christmas parade will offer hot coffee and desserts.
“Come and visit the Veterans Wall and learn all about Talmadge and all of these courageous Veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” she said.
(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: If you, or a loved one, is a Hancock County native and served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, the Veterans Memorial Wall would love to feature a photo. There is no cost for this, although free-will donations are always appreciated to help with the cost of making prints, buying frames, and installing new cabinets as the collection grows. For more information, readers may call Diane at 423-526-7205. Also, an expanded version of this story with dozens of additional photos will be featured in the February, 2020 edition of our “Discover Hancock County” magazine. Look for it toward the end of that month.)
