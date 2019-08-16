ROGERSVILLE — Local nonprofit organization Somebody Loves Me, Inc., will host a clothing giveaway from September 19 through 21 at the organization’s Rogersville warehouse, which is located at 113 Highway 70.
Anyone interested in receiving clothing must make an appointment by calling 423-384-8578 or emailing Norma Tremblay at tremblaynorma@aol.com.
Though the organization cannot guarantee any particular items or sizes to be in stock, each person who attends the event can receive socks, shoes, undergarments, shirts, pants, skirts and coats.
If attendees need household goods as well, they are advised to inform the organization representative when they schedule their appointment. If the necessary items are in stock, they will be provided in addition to the clothing.
According to the organization’s website, Somebody Loves Me, Inc., began in 2007 as a group of friends assembled together to distribute Christmas Gifts to needy families throughout Hawkins Co. As time went on, the number of volunteers increased, and, in 2013 the organization was officially established. It has now “grown into an organization dedicated to serving those less fortunate.”
Somebody Loves Me, Inc. serves eight counties in Northeast Tennessee and is stocked completely by generous donations. They also receive a variety of household goods through a partnership with Good 360 and Walmart.
In addition to their Clothing Our Children event, they also host the annual Christmas For Our Children, during which the organization provides clothing and Christmas gifts to needy children in the area. They also host numerous fundraisers. Earlier this year, the organization hosted a silent auction, and they are currently in the early stages of planning a talent show.
Somebody Loves Me, Inc. is always in need of volunteers. Anyone who is interested in becoming a part of the organization should contact Norma Tremblay at the contact information provided above.
