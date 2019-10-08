ROGERSVILLE — Heritage Days will celebrate its 40th anniversary, October 11-13 in historic downtown Rogersville.
This year, Holston Electric will sponsor the Mixed Media Art and Photography Show and Hawkins County Gas will sponsor the Quilt Show. The mixed media Art and Photography Show offers categories for children, youth and adults. Seven categories of art will be judged, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, needlework, glass, fabrics, fiber, textile, wood, photographs, enhanced photographs, and other three dimensional art. The Art Show will be exhibited inside the Local Artist Gallery on Main Street. The Art Show is not limited to Rogersville/Hawkins County participants only ... regional participants are welcome! The Quilt Show entries will be exhibited inside the Courthouse on Main Street.
The First Community Bank Great Chili Cook-off will be held in conjunction with the cruise-in on Friday evening. This tasty contests of local cooks and characters will be held in the courtyard of the Hale Springs Inn on Main Street, Friday, October 11. Cooking begins at 3 p.m. with judging at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment with a beer garden in the Gazebo beginning at 5 p.m.
Entry forms for the Mixed Art and Photography Show, Quilt Show and the First Community Bank Great Chili Cook-off is available at the following locations: RHA Depot Museum, Hale Springs Inn, The Rogersville Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce, the Local Artist Gallery, First Community Bank, and online at www.rogersvilleheritage.org.
Registration for the annual children's costume contest and parade will begin at 4:15 p.m. in the parking lot in front of First Baptist Church; judging will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the parade at 5:30 p.m. In honor of our 40th annual celebration, this year's children’s parade theme is Celebrating 40 years of Our History. The parade is sponsored by US Bank, Rogersville Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce, and Walmart. For information, contact the Chamber at 423-272-2186.
Other Friday evening events:
• The Heritage Days food court on South Depot Street will open at 5 p.m. - visit one of many street food vendors for great festival foods or local downtown restaurants until 9 p.m.
• Rogersville Main Street and Random Rods Car Club will host the final Cruise-In of the season with a parade of over 100 vintage automobiles (pre 1980) from 6-9 p.m. Visit the Rogersville Main Street booth to vote for “People’s Choice,” to be awarded at the close of the evening.
• Enjoy the music of Ivy Road at the Main Stage on the Town Square beginning at 6 p.m.. The group plays a variety of multigenerational music- Main Stage sponsored by US Bank and ZF.
On Saturday, October 12, 2018, the festival’s opening ceremony, sponsored by U Save, will begin at 10 a.m. on the courthouse lawn. Uniformed representatives of the Sons of the American Revolution, accompanied by the Cherokee Drum Line , will conduct a flag ceremony followed by the singing of the National Anthem, and invocation by Sheldon Livesay of Of One Accord Ministries.
The festival opens immediately after the ceremony with hosts of demonstrators highlighting heritage skills in the demonstrator’s yard including a living history exhibition, blacksmiths, chicken scratch demonstration, handmade turkey calls, chair caning, master gardeners, onsite apple butter stirs and many more. Demonstrator’s Yard sponsored by East Tennessee Iron and Metal.
The Davis Grist Mill and Antique Farm Exhibit will be on display on South Depot Street and Artisan Craft booths will line four blocks of Main and Church Streets. The Civis Bank Young'uns Yard will offer old-fashioned games, inflatables, balloon art, the Heritage Train, and face painting.
The Dance Stage, featuring award winning Tennessee Hoedowners, The Main Stage music stage on the square, with a variety of new exciting groups and repeat favorites, offer non-stop entertainment throughout the festival. See the entertainment sponsors at each site.
Heritage Days’ is excited to host returning Civil War re-enactors. The 12th Tennessee Cavalry Battalion "B Company" will set up an encampment on Friday evening, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., they will perform war skirmishes, cavalry and artillery demonstrations, saber drills, and practice maneuver at Crockett Springs Park, located on South Rogers Street. Guests are asked to bing folding chairs to this and all other outdoor exhibitions and shows.
Visit the Food Court for a variety of street food or visit downtown restaurants for your dining pleasure. The beautiful Hale Springs Inn, circa 1824 features McKinney’s Tavern for lunch, dinner, or drinks. While visiting, take a tour of the historic Inn.
The Heritage Days 2019 Schedule is as follows:
Friday, October 11
3 p.m. - 6 p.m. - “The First Community Bank Great Chili Cook-off”, Hale Springs Inn Courtyard
5 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Live Music at the Inn
5 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Swift Museum Soul Food Dinner. Reservations Required. 423-921-3888.
6 p.m. - Cruise Inn on the Square. Cruise through the historic district.
6 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Ivy Road will perform on the Main Stage beside Hale Spring Inn.
Children's Parade
4:15 p.m. - Registration for Heritage Days Children’s Parade
THEME: “ Celebrating 40 years of History “ - First Baptist Church parking lot, West Main Street.
5 p.m. - Costume Judging
5 p.m. - Heritage Days Children’s Parade - Main Street
Saturday, October 12
10 a.m. - Opening ceremony - Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, CHS Drum Corps, National Anthem and Invocation
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Craft Booths, Food Court, Demonstrators Yard, and Young’Uns Yard, Quilt Show, Antique Farm Equipment Show, Mixed Media Art Show, Dance Stage, and Music on the Main Stage.
12 p.m - Antique Tractor Parade
9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. - Performance by the 12th Tennessee Cavalry Battalion -Crockett Spring Park - South Rogers Street
Sunday, October 13
12 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Craft Booths, Food Court, Demonstrators Yard, and Young’Uns Yard, Quilt Show, Antique Farm Equipment Show, Mixed Media Art Show, Dance Stage, and Music on the Main Stage.
2 p.m. - Antique Tractor Parade.
