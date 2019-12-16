ST. CLAIR —ussell C. Mills, age 71, of St. Clair, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He retired from Mahle and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he previously served as Treasurer. Russell was a member of St. Clair Ruritan and Hawkins County Cattleman Association.
He enjoyed farming, his grandchildren, his church, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jo Ann Mills; father, Clyde Mills; step-granddaughter, Lorie Reed; and sister, Scarlett Eldridge.
He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Mills; wife, Donna Mills; son, Russell “Rusty” C. Mills, Jr. (Annette); daughter, Kelley Mills Davis; grandchildren, Madison, Noah, and Eli Davis; step-grandson, Jason Light (Heather); two sisters, Janice Jones, and Sheila Mountain (Eddie); several nieces, nephews, special cousins, and a host of friends.
The family will received friends from 4 until 7 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m., with Rev. Dannie Bell officiating. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at Mills Family Cemetery in Hancock County, TN.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
