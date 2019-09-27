SNEEDVILLE — The Cloudland Highlanders rolled into Hancock County on Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019, and stunned the Indians 30-6.
It was Cloudland’s first win of the season but their eighth consecutive win over Hancock County.
The Highlanders jumped out early, leading 8-0 after the first quarter and expanding the lead to 22-0 at halftime.
The Indians got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with Ethan Short hauling in a touchdown reception. Darron Collins was the leading rusher for the Indians with 41 of the team’s 100 yards. Short collected five receptions for 63 yards and the Indians’ only score. Devon Blevins had 28 return yards.
Overall, the Indians’ totaled 221 yards. Preston Hatfield has 12 tackles, Short had 11 and Blevins added 6.
Coach Brandon Gibbs’ take on the game: “Tonight was our least disciplined game of the year so far. We committed eight pre-snap penalties which killed drives and gave Cloudland extra opportunities to stay on the field. This week we will get back to fundamentals to clean up some things and give ourselves a better chance to win games.”
The Indians will be on the road Friday night, Sept. 27, at Twin Springs.
