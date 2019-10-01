ROGERSVILLE — With the temperatures getting cooler and the trees beginning to change colors, fall is definitely in the air. To celebrate the change of the year, The Rogersville Heritage Association partners with The Loft and Givens Nelson Realty to bring the 2019 Scarecrow Decorating Contest to the historic streets of downtown Rogersville, helping to kick-off the 40th annual Heritage Days on October 11-13.
Scarecrows must be delivered and placed on display at ‘Scarecrow Lane’ on Oct. 9, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information or to register, contact Melissa Nelson at director@rogersvilleheritage.org Entry forms are available at Givens Nelson Realty and the Rogersville Heritage Association. All entry forms must be returned by October 5.
Rules and guidelines for the contest:Registration: Entry forms must be returned by Oct. 5. Pre-registration is required.
Entry fee: FREE! There is NO cost to enter the contest.
Eligibility: This contest is open to all non-profit groups including schools, service and community groups, and youth organizations, as well as individuals. Businesses are encouraged to display an entry but will not be eligible for cash prizes.
Themes: Scarecrows may be traditional, whimsical, humorous, mischievous, fantasy, celebrity or loveable. Bloody or violent themes will not be allowed, nor advertising, political or religious statements. Entrants are reminded that this is a family event and that the Rogersville Heritage Association reserves the right to deny any entry.
Construction: Scarecrows must be durable and able to stand up to sun, wind and rain showers as they will be displayed from Oct. 11-31. All decorations must be firmly attached to your scarecrow. Feel free to bring extra props like straw bales, corn stalks, etc. The scarecrow must not be taller than 7 feet or smaller than 4 feet. If you choose to bring fresh vegetables or fruits (like pumpkins) they must be whole and not punctured or carved to ensure they last the duration of the contest. We reserve the right to remove any entries that do not maintain their condition to be displayed. Electricity will not be provided.
Identifying Signs: As part of your display be sure to make a sign with the name of your entry and your school, group, business, or service club name. Your sign should be no larger than 11 x 17 inches. Again, no advertising, political or religious statements will be allowed.
Judging: All entries will be voted and winners announced Oct. 27.
Set-up: Scarecrows must be delivered and placed on display on Oct. 9, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. No exceptions.
Removal: Scarecrows must be removed Nov. 1.
Awards: All awards will be by check to the winning organizations and schools as follows: 1st Place will receive $100, 2nd Place will receive $75 and People’s Choice will receive $50.
Ownership: All entries become the property of the Rogersville Heritage Association.
Additional information will be listed in the registration form.
