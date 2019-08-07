ROGERSVILLE – On August 22-23, Rogersville’s St. Henry Catholic Church will host Appalachian Miles for Smiles’ mobile dental clinic in partnership with SmileOn60+ to provide free dental services to local seniors.
The church is located at 114 Highway 70 North in Rogersville.
All those interested in receiving dental care at the event must be Tennessee residents who are 60 years or older, do not have dental insurance and meet the income requirements.
To schedule an appointment, which is required in order to receive services, seniors must attend a registration event on Aug. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m., which will also be held at St. Henry Catholic Church.
At the registration event, be sure to bring proof of age, Tennessee residency, household income and any medical insurance cards.
During the event, patients will have their blood pressure and glucose levels checked. A prediabetes questionnaire will be offered, as well as free A1c tests for those deemed at risk for diabetes. Each patient will then receive a full-mouth panoramic X-ray and a dental cleaning. If necessary, the patient will also receive fillings, any necessary extractions, or dentures. The patient will then receive an oral hygiene instruction and prevention course based on his or her needs.
This event is slightly different than others offered by Appalachian Miles for Smiles, as it is specifically focused on dental care for the elderly. However, it is just one of many events offered by the non-profit volunteer organization, which began operations in 2016. The organization as a whole offers services to anyone over the age of 18 who is without dental or vision insurance.
The organization participates in roughly 25 local two-day events each year as well as every major local event hosted by Remote Area Medical. They provide both dental and vision care events throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
According to their website, the organization hopes that, through their free services, they will promote healthier lifestyles, improved images, and increased employability to their patients.
Since its beginning, Appalachian Miles for Smiles has served more than 6,000 people.
For more information, visit the organization’s website at https://www.amfsmiles.org. You can also contact Community Dental Health Coordinator Brittany Smelcer at 865-888-4716, Appalachian Miles for Smiles Program Manager Devin Cradic at 423-378-2267, or email the organization at manager@amfsmiles.org.
