ROGERSVILLE — Voters in Hawkins County joined with their fellow Americans in 12 other states on March 3 to cast ballots in the Super Tuesday Presidential Preference Primary.
A total of 2,138 persons voted early or absentee in Hawkins County, with 3,973 showing up at the polls to vote on Election Day.
With 31,445 registered voters, that equates to19.43% voter participation.
With all 20 precincts reporting in shortly before 10 p.m., Tuesday, incumbent Republican President Donald J. Trump carried Hawkins County with 4,148 votes to 26 votes for little-known GOP candidates Joe Walsh and 23 for Bill Weld, and 26 “uncommitted” votes.
Also on the GOP and Democratic ballots were two local races, Hawkins Co. Assessor of Property and Constable, District One.
In the Assessor’s race, incumbent Jeff Thacker had no Republican or Democratic opponent, and received 3,734 votes, with 28 write-in votes for various persons on the Republican ballot, and 50 write-ins on the Democratic ballot.
There were no candidates who qualified to run to fill the remaining time in the vacant District One Constable’s seat in either the Democratic or Republican primaries, although there were 9 write-in Republican votes and 9 on the Democratic ballot as well.
On the Democratic ballot, even though the vast majority of the candidates for President have dropped out of the race since qualifying for Tennessee’s primary, their names still appeared on local ballots because of state laws that govern the time frame of when a candidate may formally withdraw from a race.
Three candidates — Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar — announced they were pulling out of the race late last week.
In Hawkins County, the top Democratic Presidential contender was Joe Biden, with 865 votes, with Bernie Sanders coming in second place with 481 votes. Michael Bloomberg was in third place with 281 votes.
Other candidates’ vote totals can be found below.
Readers should keep in mind that all vote totals are considered “unofficial and incomplete” until they are duly certified by local party officials and the Hawkins Co. Election Commission.
On a statewide basis, the actual vote count may not be known for several says in those counties in the Nashville area affected by the pre-dawn tornadoes on Tuesday.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY BALLOT
PRESIDENT
Donald J. Trump, 4,148
Joe Walsh, 26
Bill Weld, 23
Uncommitted, 26
Write-in, 6
HAWKINS CO. ASSESSOR OF PROPERTY
Jeff Thacker, 3,734
Write-in, 28
HAWKINS CO. CONSTABLE (DISTRICT ONE)
No candidate qualified
Write-in, 9
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY BALLOT
PRESIDENT
Michael Bennett, 4
Joseph R. Biden, 865
Michael R. Bloomberg, 281
Cory Booker, 3
Pete Buttigieg, 45
Julian Castro, 2
John K. Delaney, 3
Tulsi Gabbard, 8
Amy Klobuchar, 32
Deval Patrick, 1
Bernie Sanders, 481
Tom Steyer, 12
Elizabeth Warren, 104
Marianne Williamson, 2
Andrew Yang, 7
Uncommitted, 10
HAWKINS CO. ASSESSOR OF PROPERTY
No candidate qualified
Write-in, 50
HAWKINS CO. CONSTABLE (DISTRICT ONE)
No candidate qualified
Write-in, 9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.