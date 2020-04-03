When the COVID-19 pandemic began forcing mass cancellations of scheduled events, the Review and Eagle temporarily suspended the publication of our community calendars, including the “Ongoing Calender” of recurring events, most all of which have been temporarily called off.
However, if your governmental entity, school, church, fire department, or other civic, social or non-profit does have future events of interest to announce, for instance, any that are scheduled for mid-late April and beyond, please send them in, even if those are still “tentative” at this point.
Email notices to: brandy.trent@therogersvillereview.com.
As we receive notice of events, the calendars will return in print and online.
Please be sure to include the date, time, location, and brief description of the event, as well as the name and contact information (phone number or email) of a person whom readers can contact if additional information is needed.
We will include the following disclaimer at the top of the list for the foreseeable future:
Readers are advised that, due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 virus, events that are listed here may have to be unavoidably rescheduled or cancelled with little or no advance notice. To avoid disappointment, check with the scheduling organization/entity prior to making a long trip to attend any event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.