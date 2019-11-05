ROGERSVILLE — Deloris Dodson Ball, of Rogersville, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Deloris was saved at a young age and was a faithful Christian woman who loved everyone and cherished every child she came across.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Keller and Hazel Dodson; and three sisters, Mary Peak, Retha Sturgill, and Anna Lou Roland.
She is survived by her husband, Franklin Ball; children, Junior McLain (Pat), Jimmy Ball, Chris Ball, Kelly Paul McLain III, Zachary McLain (Lauren), Audrieona McLain; grandchildren, Carson Parrot, Sahannah McLain, Kelly Paul McLain IV, Colton McLain, Connor McLain, and Hazelynn McLain; other loving family, Tammy Bowman, Tanisha Tenison, Bresha Bowman, and Brock Bowman.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. The graveside service will be held Friday, November 8, at 1 p.m., at McKinney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.