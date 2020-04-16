SURGOINSVILLE — James “Jim” Johnson, age 80, of Surgoinsville, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at The Village at Allandale, Kingsport.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Surgoinsville.
Jim was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Fern Roberts Johnson; son, Sheay Johnson; and parents, Dee and Cleo Harkleroad Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sexton Johnson; sisters, Jean Johnson Price and husband, William of Surgoinsville, Ann Johnson Reuschel of Rogersville; nieces, Linda Price Henard and husband, Brian of Rogersville, Carla Price Morrison and husband, Jeff of Killen, AL, Beth Reuschel of Greenville, SC; nephew, John Reuschel and wife, Jill of Russellville; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 concern, the family will have a private graveside service on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tecky Hicks officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Johnson family.
