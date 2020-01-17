SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Indians led most of the game Friday night, Jan. 10, 2020, but ultimately lost after a furious comeback by the Cosby Eagles.
The game was close early, with the Indians up 16-14 after the first quarter.
Joe Ferguson was hot early and Hunter Hatfield hit two 3-pointers late in the period. Chandler Ferguson had an “and one” and the Indians increased the lead to 36-28 at halftime. Hatfield kept up his hot shooting in the third and Cosby was charged with a technical foul and the Indian lead was 50-39.
In the fourth quarter, Hatfield hit two shots and Joe Ferguson hit jumper and the lead grew to 57-44.
Crosby’s Trey Johnson led the Cosby comeback, scoring 18 of his 33 points in the final quarter.
The score was tied at 58 with 1:49 left in the game. Cosby took the lead at 60-58 with 1:13 to go. Devon Blevins made two free throws to tie it up again. Cosby made a three point play to go ahead 63-60 with 40.9 seconds to go. Hatfield drive for a layup to cut the lead to one with 24.7 seconds left.
A flagrant foul was whistle on Blevins and Cosby made 1 of 2 free throws. Chandler Ferguson fouled out with 18.1 to go.
The Indians turned the ball over and were forced to foul. Cosby made enough free throw to complete their comeback victory by the score of 67-62.Hatfield finished with 32 points and Joe Ferguson had 18.
In Junior Varsity action, the boys beat Cosby, 54-45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.