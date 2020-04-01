Dear Readers,
Howdy, how are you? I am endeavoring to adhere to my keto diet through this worldwide pandemic. My daughter’s call me up daily to ask what I’m eating. Ha. And I went to the health food store last week where I have been shopping for twenty years. There is a man named Michael who has assisted me with health knowledge for all those years. I walked in and said, “I really want a cookie.” I figured a cookie from the health food store is better. He refused to sell me anything with any form of sugar in it. I finally bought cashews. I told him that I didn’t like him very much that day, but that I would be happy at my diet group weigh in.
Anyway ... who wants to diet during this coronavirus pandemic??
If I hear one more statement about washing our hands or we can die I’m going to stuff a donut in my mouth. This is just so stressful. Now I am not advocating slacking off on all of this personal hygiene, and practicing social distancing. I’ve even got my measuring tape to ensure I am six feet from the nearest human. We really need to do it, but I think we need a little humor to lighten the mood.
Last night I stayed on Facebook messenger chit-chatting with a friend in Chattanooga. We had so much fun that I would highly recommend a friend to kid around with. It seriously helps. Especially for those of us with underlying health issues. I certainly do not need this illness with having heart failure. So, after we’ve washed our hands, cleansed our homes with Clorox® twice per day, and brushed our teeth, we could all use a little humor.
Sooo, anywhoo, Rene sent me a picture of someone playing poker for toilet paper. She said, “I’ll raise you six rolls.” I said, “I see your cut rate toilet paper and I raise you 20 rolls of Charmin®.” Whereby she replied, “Be careful, I have an Ace up my sleeve and you can’t beat that!!” then I said, “Yes I can!!! I have a STRAIGHT FLUSH!” HAHAHA!
Oh, good laughs are part of what is needed to keep our spirits up. This doesn’t mean I am unempathetic to the seriousness of all of this. But I have to laugh or I’ll cry. Ya’ll don’t want to see me cry ... it’s a snotty, teary, pathetic mess.
Until next time, you all be germ free, safe and keep your spirits up.
And have a literary week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.