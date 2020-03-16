JOHNSON CITY — To help contain coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), as well as protect patients and team members, all Ballad Health hospitals and long-term care facilities are implementing new visitation guidelines.
As of Monday, March 16, all Ballad Health hospitals will limit their public entry points and engage all visitors in screening protocols. Visitors will also be limited to one guest per patient, and no visitors under age 12 will be allowed.
Specific entrances vary per facility, and each one is clearly identified for the public. Ballad Health team members can still access restricted areas through their employee badges.
Additionally, before visitors can see patients, they will answer several questions to evaluate any potential COVID-19 risk. If needed, visitors might have their temperatures checked, be given masks or not be permitted to visit.
Exceptions to the one-visitor rule will be in place for the system’s birthing center and pediatric departments, which will allow two visitors per patient. Further exceptions to screening limitations and visiting hours are available for hospice, end-of-life care and other circumstances, and they will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Privately employed patient sitters will follow the same screening guidance and protocols as Ballad Health team members.
Additionally, Ballad Health has ceased all visitation for its long-term care facilities. Visitors will not be permitted at the following locations:
• Francis Marion Manor Health & Rehabilitation, Marion, Virginia
• Laughlin Healthcare Center, Greeneville
• Madison House, Kingsport
• Wexford House, Kingsport
These restrictions also apply to clinical students and student volunteers assigned to these locations. As with general hospital visitation, case-to-case exceptions will be considered.
These limitations will remain in place until further notice. Ballad Health will issue communication when the restrictions are lifted or modified.
All COVID-19 updates and information are available on www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.
