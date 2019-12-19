Jerri Leigh Helton, age 42, went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2019. She was a member of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

She was a professor of nursing at Walter State Community College.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry L. Helton; grandparents, J.B. and Iva Winkle and Gaines and Bobbie Helton.

Jerri is survived by her mother, Charlotte Winkle Helton; brother, Scott Helton and wife, Myra; nephew, Alex Helton; and special friend, Scott Gillespie.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m., with Rev. John Parrott officiating. The graveside service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, Dec. 21, at Highland Cemetery.

