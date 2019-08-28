MOUNT CARMEL — During the same August 22, 2019, Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in which it was decided that Mike Housewright would remain the Mt. Carmel City Manager, the board also discussed potential cuts to city employee’s time off, raises for the 2020 fiscal year and the fire truck that was totaled a few months ago.
City employees to keep sick time
“I would like to state that I don’t believe we should be taking away any benefits from our employees,” Vice Mayor Jennifer Williams said during the discussion of the ordinance that would reduce the rate of sick time accrual.
This ordinance came after Alderman Jim Gilliam’s July motion to reduce the number of sick days that city employees receive in a year.
“We already have difficulty keeping them (city employees) here because our pay does not equal what other municipalities pay,” Williams continued. “We don’t have the budget that some other, bigger cities and municipalities have, so I don’t think it’s fair for us to look at their benefits and try to decrease that. Also…the sick leave you accumulate then goes towards your time when you retire, so it increases their benefits at retirement if they keep their sick days and don’t use them. So, that’s an incentive for retaining people and keeping people on the job and keeping them working.”
Alderman Wanda Davidson then asked Housewright to explain the current system before the board voted on the ordinance.
“What we presently have is a policy by which an employee accumulates sick leave at a rate of one day per pay period,” Housewright said. “So, we’re talking about essentially 26 sick days a year. Admittedly, that is excessive. If we were establishing this policy today, frankly, under no circumstances would I recommend that this allotment of sick time be what we do. However, long before we got here, this was established. Because it was, I would not recommend going away from that … I’ve looked at the numbers statistically, and our absentee rate due to sick time is right in line with any other organization.”
He went on to acknowledge that the sick time in question comes at no cost to the city, as this is managed on the state level.
When Gilliam asked whether or not the amount of sick time accrued affected the insurance rates offered to the town, Housewright said, “No, and I have no idea how this would affect our insurance.”
After accusing Housewright of claiming that the sick time did affect the insurance rates, Gilliam made a motion to table the discussion until next meeting; however, this motion died for lack of a second.
Instead, the board voted on the original ordinance that would reduce the rate of sick time accrual, with only McClain and Gilliam voting in favor of adopting the ordinance. Thus, the rate of sick time accrued by city employees with stay the same.
Alderman Gilliam makes motion to stop paying for city employee cell phones
Gilliam also made a motion for the city to stop paying cell phone bills for every city employee except department heads.
Housewright explained that he was in the process of reducing some of the services covered provided to the city employee cell phones — and, therefore, lowering the bill — even before this motion was discussed.
“Typically, our bill has run around $1,300 per month for cell phone service, and, through some changes that I just made, we effectively dropped that by about 30 percent,” Housewright said. “So, our bill should be right around $1,000 a month now.”
After some back-and-forth, Housewright acknowledged that, “it takes money to operate a city.”
The board voted not to take away the aforementioned cell phones, with only Gilliam voting in favor of the motion.
“Why do we even have a meeting?” Gilliam exclaimed angrily when the motion failed. “All we’re doing is giving money away.”
Three percent raises for the 2020 fiscal year
McClain also questioned whether or not raises had been distributed to city employees for the current fiscal year, as the BMA discussed this at a previous budget workshop. When it was explained that the fiscal year 2020 budget did include raises, McClain event went as far as to call the action “illegal,” as the discussion had been tabled at the previous meetings, and he claimed that the BMA hadn’t approved the raises yet.
“The raise that was tabled — I believe that was the February board meeting — last year, there was budgeted a three percent cost of living increase for all employees,” Housewright clarified. “I told the board, if you will leave this in the budget, then I will not distribute this raise. We can examine the budget, and, after six months, the board can see where we stand on spending and then determine at that time whether or not they want me to distribute the increase … because the board took no action, because we went straight into budget workshops and we never revisited the issue of three percent raise, that three percent raise for fiscal year ’19 was never distributed.”
He went on to explain that the fiscal year 2020 budget did include this three percent increase, the board approved this through the budget approval process and he distributed the raises.
“I was asked about that within the budget workshop specifically, “does this include raises for employees,” and I said ‘yes, it does’…” Housewright said.
“The money was already in the budget, and you all passed the budget,” Mt. Carmel Finance Director, Tammy Connor added.
McClain then accused Housewright of having a conflict of interest due to the fact that Housewright was included in the list of city employees who received a three percent pay increase.
“He isn’t giving it,” Mayor Chris Jones explained. “When we voted to pass that budget, we approved it.”
Housewright explained in response to the accusations that the fiscal year 2019 had originally included a raise for him, as he assumed the duties of the city recorder that year in addition to his duties as a city manager.
“Fiscal year ‘19 budget was a contentious budget,” he said. “Writing it, it started out with a major deficit. There were discussions at that time of laying off employees to reduce the budget. There were a lot of discussions of how we could reduce that budget … and I gave away that raise to avoid laying off employees during that time … When it comes to financial decisions and, especially, with our employees and workforce, I am very committed to them. The level of cost of living increase was not based on any kind of personal gain to me.”
The city will keep the totaled fire truck
In June of this year, a Mt. Carmel fire truck rolled down a steep embankment as it was traveling to assist in a vehicular accident on Big Elm Road. At this month’s meeting, the board had to decide which of the two insurance offers to accept: a $209,549 settlement to give up the truck or a $208,778 settlement to keep the truck.
Two votes and a continued back-and-forth later, the BMA decided to accept the settlement that allowed the city to keep the wrecked truck. This came after several members of the BMA explained that parts from the truck could be sold for more money than the $771 extra the city would receive by giving up the truck.
McClain made a motion to accept the insurance settlement that allowed the city to keep the truck, as “the tires on it are worth $1,000.”
Before the BMA took a vote, Mt. Carmel Fire Chief Jason Byington told the BMA that there were “pros and cons to keeping it.”
“The pro to keeping it is that we can use the tires that are off of it, salvage the light bar even though it’s 10 years old …” Byington said. “The downfall is, once we strip it, we’re still going to have to pay the tow bill to get whatever’s left from the truck to wherever we’re going to go.”
Byington acknowledged that the tow bill incurred from June’s wreck was $25,000.
Initially, Alderman Pat Stilwell abstained from the vote, while Jones and Aldermen McClain and Jones voted yes in opposition to Aldermen Davidson, Williams and Carl Wolfe who voted no.
After concerns were raised about the city paying for another tow bill, Jones acknowledged, “that is totally up to whoever buys it’s responsibility to come get it and get it off our property.”
For the second vote, the BMA voted to keep the truck with Jones, Williams, Gilliam, McClain and Wolfe voting yes in opposition to Davidson and Stillwell’s no.
Though Byington noted that “in a perfect world, we’d like to see something very similar come back into the town,” there are no official plans in place to purchase a replacement fire truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.