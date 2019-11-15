SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Board of Education will meet in a special work session at 5 p.m., one hour prior to its Dec. 5, 2019 meeting, to discuss an extension of the contract of Director of Schools Tony Seal.
Seal’s current two-year contract will expire at the end of June, 2020.
He told the board at the Nov. 7 meeting that while retirement has crossed his mind, he would like to stay on as Director for a while to see several ongoing projects come to fruition, but placed the item on the agenda for discussion because, if the board were to choose to not renew his contract, time would be needed to search for a replacement.
“I want to thank this board for allowing me to serve here for the last four years and 10 months,” Seal said. “It’s really been an honor to be here, and to serve our kids and our parents in this school system is as satisfying as anything you could do. I want to thank you all for supporting me because I could not have done it without you all.”
Seal said that he has put a lot of thought into retirement, and came to the conclusion that that time is not yet at hand.
“There are several things that we’ve got going here in this school system that I would really like to see finished,” he said. “We got the energy grant, we’ve got the propane bus conversion coming up, we’ve got the dual enrollment for the CTE program, and we were just notified today that TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) got the Governor’s GIVE grant (Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education) and that’s going to mean about $190,000 for Hancock County schools.”
Seal said that after serving in the Director’s role since Jan. 1, 2015, he is pleased with how far the system has come.
“I’m just proud of where we are and of our financial situation,” he said. “If you all see fit in 30 days to extend my contract for a year or two that’s fine with me, if not I’ll be OK.”
The item will be on the formal agenda for a decision at the Dec. 5 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.
“I would like to say thank you, thank you for the interest that you are still showing in our schools and the interest you are showing in things that are going on that you want to see through,” BOE member Freddie Mullins said.
BOE Chairman Jack Mullins likewise issued his own thanks to Seal.
“Dealing with the challenges that our system is facing, dealing with all of the programs, the grants that you have helped obtain, all of this has made our school system a better place,” he said. “It is important to have someone who is aware of what’s really going on, of where we are now and of where we need to try to be tomorrow. I think you are trying to do that and, again, I say thank you.”
In other matters at the Nov. 7 meeting, the board:
• Discussed and approved routine budget amendments.
• At Seal’s request, and on the recommendation of the Transportation Supervisor, declared as surplus property three of the system’s smaller buses that are currently not being used, with those vehicles to be listed for sale on the website, www.govdeals.com, and funds from the sale to be applied toward the purchase of new buses.
“We actually have seven (surplus buses), but I am a little hesitant to sell all of them until we find out where we stand for next year,” Seal said. “They are still useable. They’ve got one more full year of service after this year, so if we sell three, we’ve got four spares.”
• Granted seven weeks of maternity leave to Mary Croxdale, beginning Dec. 21.
• Approved a quote for the purchase of books and curriculum for Hancock Co. Elementary School through an approximately $139,000 ATSI grant.
• Heard from Seal that a purchase order has been sent for three new propane-powered buses, with an anticipated delivery date of 90 days.
A request has also been made for two additional propane-fueled buses, which would be purchased with a 45% grant from funds realized through the settlement of an emissions-related lawsuit brought by the State of Tennessee against auto manufacturer Volkswagen.
Seal said that, pairing those grants with the $55,000 the county normally receives for bus replacement, would allow the system to obtain two new buses at little to no additional cost.
The director said that an opportunity may also be opening up next year to obtain two more buses through a 35% grant via the Tennessee State Lottery.
• Seal reported that preliminary audit results are in and that “all is good, no problems were found”.
• Seal also reported that someone has expressed an interest in the old Kyles Ford School property but that no action will be taken until more information can be obtained on what the state intends to do in regard to a park in that area. He also said that the BOE needs to check on the status of two water wells that are on the old school property.
• The board voted to accept the resignation of Brian Greene as principal of Hancock Co. Elementary School and will begin the search for a replacement.
Greene has accepted a teaching position at a school in neighboring Hawkins County.
• BOE member David Jones expressed his appreciation to two high school math teachers who repaired the scoreboard at the football field.
“It probably works better now than it did when it was brand new,” Jones said.
• Seal reported that recent parent-teacher nights at both schools were attended by a record number of parents.
