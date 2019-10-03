Earnestine H. Gray, age 88, transformed from this earthly life to an everlasting life on October 1, 2019 around 2:00. She had battled many health issues for 10+ years but the last few days, fought the last battle. She passed peacefully and comfortably. She was a member of Robertson Creek Baptist Church.
Earnestine was the baby of nine children born to James D. and Lucy V. Horner. She was preceded in death by all eight brothers and sisters. James D. Horner Jr, Jesse Earl (Pearl) Horner and their son J C, Mary Matilda (William) Beck and their sons, Wilburn, James, and Gale, Margaret (Walter) Hammonds and their son Gilbert, Grace (Johnny) Tolbert, Thomas (Jodie) Horner and their son Robert “Bobby” Horner, Elmer “Hump” (Evelyn) Horner, Ruth (Boyd) Hayes and their children Betty, Jean, Jimmie “Gabbie”, Billie Jack, Margaret and Sue.
She is survived her husband of almost 60 years Charles “Charlie” Gray; son, Rick and Freda Gray and the joys of her later life, Jordan and Mallory. She is also survived by Beulah Sue (Darrell) Pratt, Mary Eva Fisher, Jerry (Faye) Beck, Catherine Smith, Danny Winstead, Sara Horner and countless other generations of extended family. Earnestine grew up with most of her nieces and nephew being like brothers and sisters and Danny was like her first son. Many of the great nieces, nephews and cousins were like brothers, sisters and kids to her. She is also survived by Christy Brooks, her friend and caregiver (along with dad and the staff at Interim Healthcare) for the last five years.
Earnestine worked for White’s Canning Factory in Whitesburg, Magnavox in Greeneville and America Enka until Rick was born. She then was a homemaker and farmer. Her impact has been felt by many people and she has touched many lives. Per Richard Long, Earnestine is a descendant of the Reverend Captain Tidence Lane, first pastor of a Baptist church and any church denomination in the state of Tennessee.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff at Morristown Hamblen Healthcare for the wonderful care Earnestine received over the last few days.
Funeral services are planned for 8 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home with Gary Marshall and Dannie Bell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 – 8 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 5, in Bent Creek Cemetery with Reverend Richard Long officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bent Creek Cemetery, 8232 East A. J. Hwy., Whitesburg, TN 37891.
Allen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
