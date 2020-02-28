SNEEDVILLE — A rich musical heritage runs deep in Hancock County.
Bluegrass legends Jimmy Martin and Doyle Lawson, and country star Morgan Wallen are just three of the talented people that once called this beautiful mountainous county their home.
Today, Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) is dedicated to keeping that rich history alive, and who knows ... maybe they’ll even produce the next superstar!
The JAM program partners with Hancock County Schools, Clinch-Powell Educational Co-op, and Junior Appalachian Musicians to offer students opportunities to learn how to play traditional Appalachian instruments.
Children grades 6 to 12 participate in this wonderful after-school program.
Alex Hopkins, Mike Gibson, Alan Lamb, and Storm Ramsey teach the children how to play the guitar, mandolin, fiddle, and banjo. Singing lessons are also part of the learning experience.
Classes are held in the High School library on Mondays at 3 p.m.
“Students this year have come in not knowing how to play, but they are very interested and excited about learning,” said Program Director Leshia Cope.
The JAM program allows for instruments to be borrowed so that the student can practice playing between lessons. Some parents of eager and talented students purchase their children an instrument after they see that they are truly interested in the art.
“We hope to set a day for experienced and inexperienced people to come, sit around, and play so that the children can learn from watching and listening to others,” Cope said. Plans are also being made for some live performances. Beginning with shows for family and friends, the students will eventually play for public audiences.
JAM has some very talented people overseeing the program.
President and Executive Director Brett Morris and part-time Program Director Jim Lloyd visited Hancock County last year to introduce themselves and perform for the students.
Morris is an award-winning flatfoot dancer, clawhammer banjo player, and upright bass instrumentalist. Lloyd has over 30 years experience teaching and playing traditional Appalachian music. He is also an avid storyteller who is full of tales of legendary musicians. At the performance, both played an array of instruments, danced, and spoke about the heritage of Appalachian music.
The Clinch-Powell Educational Cooperative attained the after school programs through 21st Century Community Learning Centers and Lottery for Education grants. The programs have been funded with state and/or federal grant funds for more than 20 years. The overall goal of 21st CCLC is to provide Tennessee students with academic enrichment opportunities that reinforce and complement their regular academic program. The funding for the music class comes from the JAM grant coordinated with 21st CCLC funds.
The JAM Program is just part of many after school programs, including homework assistance, tutoring, credit recovery, dance, arts and crafts, walking club, book club, science club, girls on the run, ping pong club, and more.
All students are welcome to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.