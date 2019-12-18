Lawson

GREENEVILLE — William Earnest Lawson, age 78, of Greeneville, and formerly of Rogersville, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was a son of the late Andrew and Victoria Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby J. Lawson; brother, Stallard Lawson; and great grandson, Jaxson Parrott.

He is survived by his sons, William E. Lawson, Jr., Michael S. Lawson and wife, Angie, and Freddie R. Lawson and wife, Donna; daughter, Loretta Koch, all of Greeneville; eight grandchildren, which includes two special granddaughters, Gerena Reed and Katie Lamb; 10 great-grandchildren, which includes a special great-granddaughter, Reagan Parrott; brothers, Leon Lawson and wife, Jenny, Wayman Lawson and wife, Sandy, and L.C. Lawson; and sister, Elizabeth Odem and husband, Norman; and special sister-in-law, Willie Presley.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at Magnolia Baptist Church in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gordon Presley and Rev. Neil Drinnon officiating. The graveside service will follow in the church cemetery.

