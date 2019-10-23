ROGERSVILLE – The Tennessee Knights of Columbus State Deputy visited Saint Henry Council #8860 in Rogersville on October 20, 2019. Council officers broke bread with the State Deputy at the Sagebrush Steakhouse with Father Bart Okere leading in prayer. Attending the dinner was Mike McCusker, State Deputy, Father Okere, State Associate Chaplain/Council Chaplain, Bill Hewitt, District Deputy 20/Deputy Grand Knight, Bob McDaniel, Michael Opiela, Financial Secretary, Ron Campbell, Treasurer, Forest Wylie, Recorder, Beverly Carmack, Warden, Jim Egbert, Advocate, Tony Wilkosz, Past District Deputy 20, Stephen Derosia, Trustee, and Melvin Braun, Trustee. There evening was full of conversation and delicious food. It was a joyous event for Catholic men coming together in a show of solidarity of Knights serving God. The evening culminated with the Star Council Award being presented to Grand Knight Bob McDaniel by State Deputy McCusker. The evening concluded with prayer.
