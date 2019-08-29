KINGSPORT — A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Kingsport Police Department has resulted in the indictment of two men on rape charges.
In March, at the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI Special Agents joined the KPD in investigating allegations of a sexual assault involving a 17-year-old female.
During the course of the investigation, authorities discovered that on February 24, 2018, Josiah T. Hilser, 20, and Carter C. Holt, 19, sexually assaulted the victim at a residence in Kingsport.
Last week, the Sullivan Co. Grand Jury returned indictments charging both Hilser and Holt in connection to the incident.
Hilser is charged with two counts of Rape, one count of Tampering with Evidence, and one count of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
Holt is charged with one count of Rape and one count of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Hilser turned himself in and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Holt turned himself in on Thursday, Aug. 29, and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
